Lithium Americas To Separate North American And Argentine Businesses Into Independent Units

(RTTNews) - Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Thursday announced its decision to separate the company's North American and Argentine businesses into two independent public companies.

The Argentina focused lithium company will own Lithium Americas' current interest in its Argentine lithium assets, including the near-production Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine project in Jujuy, Argentina.

The Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada and the Company's North American investments will be owned by the North America focused lithium company.

Upon separation, Lithium Americas shareholders will have ownership in both the companies.

"Following a comprehensive review of the merits of separating Lithium Americas into two public entities, we have reinforced our beliefs that separating the North American and Argentine businesses will facilitate unlocking the full potential of their significant asset base to deliver maximum value to our shareholders and other stakeholders," said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO.