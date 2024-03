Lithium Mining Causes Pollution, But New Methods Could Showcase More Eco-Friendly Approach

Gulf oil giants Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) are venturing into lithium production, aiming to extract the mineral from brine in their oilfields. This move aligns with their efforts to diversify and tap into the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), similar to Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), which is pursuing lithium production in Arkansas.Despite Saudi Aramco reporting a 25% decline in profit to $121.3 billion in 2023, down from $161.1 billion in 2022, it increased the dividend payout, providing crucial funding for the kingdom, which is diversifying away from hydrocarbons. It’s now venturing into sports, tourism, digital economies and green technologies.Since becoming an EV hub is a part of those efforts, Saudis established a domestic brand, Ceer Motors, intending to ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel