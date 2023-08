Lithium Stock Livent Drops Despite Earnings Beat, Reaffirms 2023 Guidance

Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM) fell 3.9% in Thursday's after-hours trading, following the pure-play lithium producer's release of its second-quarter report. The stock's modest decline is probably largely attributable to the quarter's revenue missing Wall Street's consensus estimate. Broad market dynamics were also likely a factor, as all major indexes were slightly down on Thursday. On the positive side, the quarter's earnings surpassed the analyst expectation. And in what many investors probably viewed as a neutral development, management reaffirmed its 2023 guidance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel