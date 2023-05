Lithium Stock Livent Jumps 10% on Huge Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM) gained 10.2% in Tuesday's after-hours trading, following the pure-play lithium producer's release of a powerful first-quarter report. Investors' delight is attributable to Livent speeding by Wall Street's revenue and earnings expectations, and management increasing its 2023 guidance for both the top line and a key profitability metric.The Philadelphia-based company has been benefiting from surging demand for its lithium compounds that can be used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).Data source: Livent. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles.