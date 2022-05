Lithium technology competition heats up as companies seize on new opportunities

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Johnson Matthey LFP batteries. (Credit: Johnson Matthey).Lithium technology companies are jostling for a foot in the door of the rapidly accelerating North American integrated battery metals supply chain, whether becoming a battery precursor material manufacturer or a potentially disruptive lithium direct extraction tech provider.Vancouver-based Nano One Materials Corp (TSX: NANO; US-OTC: NNOMF) on May 25 announced the acquisition of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode material maker Johnson Matthey Battery Materials Canada for C$10.25 million ($8m).The acquisition includes the team, facilities, equipment, land and other assets, with the team together contributing more than 360 years of scale-up and commercial production know-how.Notably, the facility includes a 2,400 tonne per year LFP plant in Candiac, Quebec.