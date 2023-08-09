|
09.08.2023 10:22:24
Lithuanian Competition Council started an investigation of Lrytas UAB acquisition
The Competition Council of Lithuania decided to open an investigation into the compliance of the actions of AS Ekspress Grupp regarding the acquisition of 100% shares of UAB Lrytas completed in December 2022. The procedure has been started on the basis of the complaint of UAB 15min.
Ekspres Grupp is in full cooperation with the Lithuanian Competition Council.
Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 512 2591
mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee
AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production as well as publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices and provides an outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and it employs almost 1100 people.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ekspress GroupShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ekspress GroupShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ekspress GroupShs
|1,34
|-0,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen legen kräftig zu -- ATX im Minus -- DAX über 16.000 Punkten -- Börsen in Asien schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verzeichnet. Die US-Börsen legen zu. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag zum Handelsschluss Pluszeichen.