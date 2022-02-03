Litigator joins Mayer Brown's growing Salt Lake City office

CHICAGO and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Shurman, a lawyer with wide-ranging litigation experience in a number of industries, has joined Mayer Brown's Salt Lake City office as a partner in its Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice.

"We are pleased to add Lauren to our Salt Lake City office, which has been growing quickly with the addition of a number of lawyers since its opening," said Mayer Brown chair Jon Van Gorp.

Ms. Shurman's practice focuses on general commercial and employment litigation. Lauren has handled litigation and arbitration matters involving substantive issues ranging from shareholder disputes to claims for breach of contract, tortious interference, defamation, fraud, negligence, antitrust, legal malpractice, and negligent supervision, among others.

"Joining Mayer Brown in Salt Lake City is exciting and I'm thrilled to be a part of the firm," said Ms. Shurman. "Mayer Brown is committed to the region and I believe clients will benefit from the services of a global, integrated law firm."

