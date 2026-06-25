Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Thursday, one day after ending the two-day slide in which it had given up more than 30 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,660-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on continuing tensions in the Middle East and weak economic data. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed to lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrials, while the telecoms offered support.

For the day, the index sank 18.31 points or 1.09 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,663.82 after trading as high as 1,685.17.

Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail slumped 1.10 percent, while AMMB Holdings fell 0.46 percent, Axiata surged 5.05 percent, Celcomdigi climbed 1.12 percent, CIMB Group shed 0.54 percent, Gamuda plummeted 2.52 percent, IHH Healthcare tanked 1.83 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.47 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 1.76 percent, Maxis soared 3.35 percent, Maybank dropped 0.92 percent, MISC crashed 3.83 percent, Nestle Malaysia eased 0.04 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 4.39 percent, Petronas Dagangan declined 1.29 percent, Petronas Gas dipped 0.11 percent, Press Metal cratered 6.03 percent, Public Bank contracted 1.23 percent, RHB Bank stumbled 1.57 percent, SD Guthrie surrendered 1.48 percent, Sunway sank 0.77 percent, Telekom Malaysia rallied 2.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 0.97 percent, YTL Corporation retreated 1.47 percent, YTL Power rose 0.25 percent and Sime Darby, MRDIY, Sunway Health and PPB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but spent most of the day bouncing back and forth across the line, finally ending mixed.

The Dow added 71.72 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 51,920.62, while the NASDAQ slumped 118.03 points or 0.46 percent to end at 25,358.60 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.73 points or 0.01 percent to close at 7,357.49.

The aimless trade came as investors digested a slew of economic data and some corporate news, including earnings update from Micron Technology - which rallied on stronger-than-expected earnings and an upward revision in revenue forecast.

In economic news, the Labor Department showed the core PCE price index - which is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of underlying inflation - moved further above the Federal Reserve's percent target. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders dropped more than expected, while jobless claims were down from a week earlier and GDP slowed in the first quarter.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in the Middle East as tensions along the Strait of Hormuz persist.

Crude oil prices jumped on Thursday as supply disruption threats reappeared after a projectile hit a cargo ship near Oman across the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $1.49 or 2.12 percent at $71.83 per barrel.