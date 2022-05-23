Little Movement Seen For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after halting the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 35 points or 2.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,620-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to slightly higher, with support from oil stocks capped by weakness from tech shares. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 16.97 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 1,622.95 after trading between 1,616.46 and 1,626.16. Volume was 21.196 billion shares worth 66.204 billion baht. There were 1,095 gainers and 600 decliners, with 571 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.46 percent, while Thailand Airport strengthened 1.47 percent, Banpu spiked 4.27 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 1.20 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.93 percent, CP All Public climbed 1,17 percent, Energy Absolute added 0.88 percent, Gulf gained 1.09 percent, IRPC was up 0.61 percent, Kasikornbank collected 1.76 percent, Krung Thai Bank rallied 2.05 percent, Krung Thai Card gathered 0.85 percent, PTT improved 1.38 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 0.64 percent, PTT Global Chemical rose 0.54 percent, SCG Packaging picked up 2.33 percent, Siam Commercial Bank accelerated 3.24 percent, True Corporation rose 0.45 percent, TTB Bank jumped 1.64 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods and PTT Oil & Retail were unchanged.

Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened higher on Friday, quickly plummeted into the red before rallying to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 8.77 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 31,261.90, while the NASDAQ fell 33.88 points or 0.30 percent to close at 11,354.62 and the S&P 500 rose 0.57 points or 0.01 percent to end at 3,901.36.

For the week, the NASDAQ dove 3.8 percent, the S&P sank 3 percent and the Dow lost 2.9 percent.

The extended volatility on Wall Street came as traders continued to debate when the markets will reach a bottom following recent weakness.

The S&P 500 was down more than 20 percent from January's record closing high, which is seen as signaling a bear market.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday, lifted by the proposed ban on Russian oil by the EU and the relaxation of Covid lockdowns in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July added $0.39 or 0.4 percent at $110.28 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to rise 17.8 percent on year, easing from 18.0 percent. Exports are called higher by an annual 14.55 percent, down from 19.5 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is called roughly flat following the $1.46 billion surplus a month earlier.