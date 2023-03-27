|
27.03.2023 01:01:31
Little progress made on energy efficiency in UK homes, report finds
National Infrastructure Commission accuses ministers of ‘prevarication’ over installation of heat pumpsMinisters have made negligible progress in improving the energy efficiency of the UK’s homes even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has underscored the need to cut the reliance on gas for home heating, according to the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC).The independent infrastructure tsars’ annual report warned that the progress towards improving the UK’s infrastructure “stuttered further” last year, despite the need for increased investment to meet its economic and climate goals. Continue reading...
