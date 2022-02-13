Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
13.02.2022 13:52:49
Liu wins 500, Dutch take 3,000 relay in Olympic short track
BEIJING (AP) — Liu Shaoang of Hungary won Olympic gold in 500-meter short track speedskating on Sunday.He led all the way and crossed the line in 40.338 seconds at Capital Indoor Stadium. It was Liu’s third medal of the Beijing Games, having earned bronze in the 1,000 and the mixed team relay.Russian skater Konstantin Ivliev took silver. Steven Dubois of Canada earned bronze.The A final was missing some of the biggest names. Defending champion Wu Dajing of China was relegated to the B final, which he won. Ren Ziwei of China and Liu’s older brother, Liu Shaolin Sandor, were eliminated in the quarterfinals.Hwang Daeheon of South Korea went out in the semifinals after getting a penalty for a late pass that caused contact with Dubois. The Canadian was advanced to the A final and won his second medal in Beijing. He took silver in the 1,500.The 500 was devoid of the chaos that defines short track, with no one crashing in the five-lap sprint. Without Wu in the A final, the limited amount of Chinese fans had little reason to cheer.Led by Suzanne Schulting, the Netherlands won the 3,000 relay, breaking a hold on the event by South Korea.Schulting collected her second gold and third medal overall in Beijing. She earned silver in the 500 and gold in the 1,000.She screamed and raised her arms in triumph after crossing the finish line.The Dutch team of Schulting, Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer and Yana van Kerkhof lowered their own Olympic record with a time of 4:03.40. Four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games, the Dutch finished third.Two-time defending champion South Korea rallied to take silver in the event it has won six times in nine Olympics. China earned bronze.There were no crashes in the four-team final. Canada finished fourth.Arianna Fontana led Italy to victory in the B final. The Russians were penalized and the United States was penalized for a lane change that caused an obstruction. American skater Kristen Santos crashed in the race.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Liu wins 500, Dutch take 3,000 relay in Olympic short track 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Olympic Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Olympic Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Olympic Corp
|714,00
|-0,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.