LivaNova Board Appoints Brooke Story as a New Director

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced the Livanova Board of Directors appointed Brooke Story to the Board, effective September 15, 2022. In addition, Story will be a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.

Story joins the LivaNova Board with more than 20 years of experience in the global medical technology industry. She currently serves as Worldwide President, Integrated Diagnostic Solutions at BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) a position she assumed in April 2021. Prior to that, she spent 15 years at Medtronic, where she held a variety of roles in finance, sales and business unit leadership, culminating in her tenure as President, Pelvic Health and Gastric Therapies. Story also spent a portion of her early career in sales at Johnson & Johnson.

"Over the course of her career, Brooke has excelled in helping large medical device corporations inspire their teams, mentor and develop talent, and deliver economic value,” said William Kozy, Chair of the LivaNova Board. "Her insight will prove valuable to the Board as we work to guide the company toward continued growth and success.”

Story joins nine other directors who comprise the LivaNova Board.

"LivaNova has a clear and demonstrated commitment to patients’ quality of life,” said Story. "I look forward to working with the Board to support the company’s innovation and ongoing delivery of life-changing medical technologies.”

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

About BD

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding enhancements to the Company’s governance. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

