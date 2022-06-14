LivaNova Elects Peter Wilver to Board of Directors

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced Peter Wilver has been elected to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. His election was part of the Livanova 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held on June 13.

Wilver joins the LivaNova Board with more than 30 years of business experience. He retired from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., a provider of laboratory products and services, in 2017 after serving as the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer since 2015, as well as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2006-2015. He served as Thermo Electron’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2004-2006, having previously been Vice President, Financial Operations from 2000-2004. Throughout his career, he held financial leadership roles at Honeywell International, Grimes Aerospace Company and General Electric Company. Other public company directorships in the past five years include Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (current), Shoals Technology Group (current), CIRCOR International, Inc. and Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

"Pete offers a wealth of strategic planning, business development and financial experience with large, multinational manufacturing companies that will bring additional acumen to our accomplished Board of Directors,” said William Kozy, LivaNova Board Chair. "The Board welcomes Pete and looks forward to his engagement and contributions.”

Wilver joins eight other professionals who were re-elected to their Board seats.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding changes to the Company’s Board of Directors. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

