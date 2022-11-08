|
LivaNova to Present at the Stifel, Wolfe and Piper Sandler Healthcare Conferences
LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced its Chief Executive Officer Damien McDonald will present a general business update during fireside chats at three healthcare conferences in New York this month:
- Stifel Healthcare Conference 2022 on Tuesday, November 15 from 9:45-10:15 a.m. ET
- 4th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16 from 9:20-9:55 a.m. ET
- Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29 from 11:30-11:55 a.m. ET.
The Stifel and Piper fireside chats will stream live with recordings available afterward; the Wolfe conference will not be streamed or recorded. To access event links, visit the Livanova website at www.livanova.com/events.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding statements regarding participation in upcoming events. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.
