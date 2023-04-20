|
20.04.2023 17:09:00
LivAway Suites Continues to Expand Across the Country
LivAway Suites, the new, sensible extended stay hotel brand hosts groundbreaking in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites, the rapidly expanding economy extended stay hotel brand, broke ground on its newest location in West Jordan, UT, on April 19 at 7372 South Campus View Drive. West Jordan will be one of multiple groundbreakings taking place across the nation in the coming months as LivAway Suites continues its mission of bringing economy extended stay lodging into the 21st century.
With ideal proximity to downtown Salt Lake City, Salt Lake International Airport, Kennecott Copper Mine and more, the LivAway Suites-West Jordan is expected to attract guests who are seeking a better extended stay experience at a sensible rate.
"We're selecting markets like West Jordan with robust economic drivers to expand our unparalleled, contemporary hotel product," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "The West Jordan location is our second hotel groundbreaking in just over a month and will be followed by 30-plus additional sites that are in various stages of permitting across the country. With most of the competition in this segment being tired and 20-plus years old now, we are excited to bring a fresh, modern approach to economy extended stay. We believe our guest deserves better™."
With extensive real estate expansion plans in the works for the duration of 2023 and throughout 2024, LivAway Suites brings a fresh take to economy extended stay with Scandinavian inspired finishes and innovative, guest-facing technology, such as self-serve check-in kiosks, smart laundry facilities, convenient parcel-locker systems, and other sleek improvements that enhance the overall guest experience.
To learn more about LivAway Suites, visit www.livawaysuites.com
ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES
Based in Salt Lake City, UT, LivAway Suites is a new economy extended-stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't™, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of for developers, by developers™, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved ROI. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livaway-suites-continues-to-expand-across-the-country-301803222.html
SOURCE LivAway Suites
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.