LIVE NATION ANNOUNCES ANNUAL CONCERT WEEK: $25 ALL-IN TICKETS TO OVER 3,800 SHOWS THIS YEAR

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans an unbeatable deal: $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America this year. The annual week-long program kicks off ahead of a robust 2023 summer concert season, getting fans ready to fill their summer months and the rest of their calendar for the year with epic shows and live music from their favorite artists.

The limited-time ticket offer includes over 300 of today's biggest acts across a wide variety of genres, including: Hip-Hop, Country, Latin, R&B, Metal, Pop, Rock, K-POP, Electronic, Comedy and more. Artists included in Concert Week range from 5 Seconds of Summer,Beck & Phoenix,Bebe Rexha, Big Time Rush, Don Toliver, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Kountry Wayne, Larry June, Maroon 5, Marca MP, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, VALLEY and many more. Concert Week features live events across all venue sizes - from clubs and theaters, to amphitheaters and arenas. See list below for additional artists featured this year.

How Concert Week Works: From May 10-16 , fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they've selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion," add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 9th. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 10th at 10 AM ET through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 PM, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

How to Access Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Live Nation Concert Week in the U.S. through Verizon Up for select shows beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10 AM ET through 11:59 PM local time. Verizon customers can unlock access to the presale by linking their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts (linking can be completed anytime in advance, or during the presale window). For more details visit Verizon Up.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Live Nation Concert Week in the U.S. through Verizon Up for select shows beginning at through local time. Verizon customers can unlock access to the presale by linking their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts (linking can be completed anytime in advance, or during the presale window). For more details visit .

How to Access Rakuten Presale: Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 9th at 10 AM ET until 11:59 PM ET (while supplies last). It's free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across 3,500+ stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive a presale access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten's app or website. Terms apply.

Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting at (while supplies last). It's free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across 3,500+ stores. Sign up for Rakuten to receive a presale access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten's app or website. .

How to Access Hilton Honors' Tickets with Points: Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program for Hilton's 19 world-class brands, makes it easier for members to score tickets to see their favorite artists and live concerts - even during Live Nation's Concert Week. Members simply need to connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. For more information about Tickets with Points, please visit the website. The Hilton Honors program is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.

$NOT Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls NMIXX 3 Doors Down and The Interrupters The Offspring 5 Seconds of Summer Fuerza Regida The Original Misfits Alejandro Fernández Garbage & Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory Ghost Pantera The Get Up Kids & More Godsmack and Staind Parker McCollum Angela Aguilar Goo Goo Dolls Pentatonix Anita Baker Gov't Mule's Dark Side of the Mule Pepe Aguilar Arcangel Hank Williams Jr. Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras Avatar Hayley Kiyoko P!NK Avenged Sevenfold Hunter Hayes Quinn XCII BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK Incubus Ray LaMontagne Bacilos The Interrupters Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee It's Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Rod Stewart Barenaked Ladies Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt RuPaul's Drag Race Beartooth & Trivium Janet Jackson Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS Bebe Rexha Jason Aldean Sam Hunt Beck & Phoenix Jason Leong Sam Morril Becky Robinson Jelly Roll Santana Ben Schwartz Jesse & Joy Seal Big Time Rush Jimmy Carr Seven Lions Bill Maher Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra Shania Twain Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones Jon Pardi Shinedown and Berlin Keith Urban Slightly Stoopid Breaking Benjamin Kevin Hart The Smashing Pumpkins Bret Michaels Parti-Gras KIDZ BOP Kids Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More Brooks & Dunn Kountry Wayne Stassi Schroeder Bryan Adams Larry June Stavros Halkias Charlie Puth Leon Larregui Subtronics Chelsea Handler Lewis Black Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci The Chicks Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire TARJA Colin Jost LL Cool J TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston Counting Crows Logic Tony Baker & KevOnStage Darius Rucker Louis Tomlinson Trey Kennedy David Spade Lovett or Leave It VALLEY Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Luke Bryan Villano Antillano Dermot Kennedy Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top Volbeat Dierks Bentley Macklemore W.A.S.P. Disturbed Maisie Peters Walker Hayes The Doobie Brothers Måneskin The Warning Don Toliver Man With A Mission Waterparks Dream Theater Marca MP Weezer Edén Muñoz Marco Antonio Solís Whiskey Myers Eladio Carrion Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán Wizkid Electric Callboy Maroon 5 Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Elvis Costello & the Imposters Matchbox Twenty Yellowcard Fall Out Boy Miranda Lambert Young the Giant with Milky Chance Foreigner Mudvayne Yungblud

Nickelback Zac Brown Band

Concert Week all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost.

cost. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

Concert Week all-in tickets are available for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

