Live Nation Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A0H0VZ / ISIN: US5380341090
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30.07.2026 22:45:54
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $294.446 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $243.411 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $7.666 billion from $7.006 billion last year.
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $294.446 Mln. vs. $243.411 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $7.666 Bln vs. $7.006 Bln last year.
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