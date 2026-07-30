Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $294.446 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $243.411 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $7.666 billion from $7.006 billion last year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $294.446 Mln. vs. $243.411 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $7.666 Bln vs. $7.006 Bln last year.