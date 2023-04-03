Live Nation Entertainment Inks Multi-Year Deal With PayPal To Expand Payment Options For Fans

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) announced Monday a multi-year strategic partnership that names PayPal as the Preferred Payments Partner of Ticketmaster, providing fans a simple and flexible way to buy tickets to the live entertainment they love. Fans will now have access to multiple payment options across a total of 21 countries.

As a part of the partnership, fans will be able to pay with PayPal, PayPal Pay Later products, and Venmo across Ticketmaster's platform. Additionally, PayPal Braintree will become Ticketmaster's primary global payment processor, giving fans direct access to event add-ons like merchandise and parking for purchase.

The partnership also includes an expanded global marketing program to drive broad engagement and fan loyalty through experiences and offers.

For major festivals like Bonnaroo, BottleRock, and Lollapalooza, a limited number of fans using PayPal and Venmo will be rewarded with ticket discounts and Cashless credits to help them make the most of the live events they love.