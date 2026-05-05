Live Nation Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A0H0VZ / ISIN: US5380341090
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05.05.2026 23:19:46
Live Nation Entertainment Reports Higher Q1 Revenue, Swings To Loss
(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter results with revenue increasing from last year, though the company swung to a net loss amid higher expenses.
The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $389.1 million, or $1.85 per share, compared with net income of $23.2 million, or $0.32 per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose to $3.79 billion from $3.38 billion in the same period last year, driven by continued strength in live events and ticketing demand.
LYV is currently trading after hours at $160.00, up $2.74 or 1.74 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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