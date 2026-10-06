Live Nation Entertainment To Offer $840 Mln, €500 Mln Senior Notes Due 2032

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), an entertainment company, on Tuesday announced that it intends to offer $840 million of senior notes due 2032 and €500 million of senior notes due 2032.

The completion of the offering remains subject to, among other things, pricing and market conditions.

The notes will be offered through a private placement.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fully redeem its outstanding 6.500% senior secured notes due 2027.

The company said that the proceeds will also be used to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

The proceeds may also be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or repurchasing certain debt.

Live Nation Entertainment closed trading 1.13% higher at $170.67 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-hours trading, the stock traded 0.10% higher at $170.84.