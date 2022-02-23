23.02.2022 22:54:14

Live Nation Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$194.92 million, or -$0.96 per share. This compares with -$443.33 million, or -$2.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1025.0% to $2.70 billion from $0.24 billion last year.

Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$194.92 Mln. vs. -$443.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.96 vs. -$2.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $2.70 Bln vs. $0.24 Bln last year.

