Live Nation Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A0H0VZ / ISIN: US5380341090
|
08.10.2026 07:16:55
Live Nation Prices $730 Mln, €600 Mln Senior Notes At 100% To Refinance 2027 Debt
(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV), an entertainment and e-commerce company, on Wednesday announced that it has priced a private offering of $730 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2032 and €600 million of 6.125% senior notes due 2032.
The company said the offering is expected to close on October 15.
The U.S. dollar notes will be issued at 100% of face value and carry an interest rate of 7.125% per annum.
The euro notes will be issued at 100% of face value and carry an interest rate of 6.125% per annum.
The company intends to use the net proceeds to fully redeem its outstanding 6.500% senior secured notes due 2027.
The proceeds will also be used to pay fees and expenses related to the offering and for general corporate purposes, including potentially repaying or repurchasing certain indebtedness.
Live Nation Entertainment closed trading 0.56% lesser at $170.84 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Live Nation Entertainment IncShs
Analysen zu Live Nation Entertainment IncShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Live Nation Entertainment IncShs
|152,35
|-0,13%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise und Renditen belasten Börsen: ATX beendet Handel tiefrot -- DAX geht deutlich leichter in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.