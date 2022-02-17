|
17.02.2022 15:16:00
Live Oak Bancshares' Earnings May Normalize -- But There's a Much Bigger Opportunity Ahead
Since the pandemic started, Live Oak Bancshares' (NASDAQ: LOB) stock has been on a tear, rising from less than $10 in March 2020 all the way to $96 in November 2021, and now trading around $65 at Wednesday's prices. During that time, Live Oak's earnings have soared. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.71 in 2021 grew 160% from 2020.While earnings are expected to normalize this year after some nonrecurring tailwinds wind down, investors should keep their eyes on the bigger opportunity ahead. Here's why.Live Oak has only $8 billion in assets, but many in the banking world know the company because of its innovative strategy, which has made it the largest Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in the country.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
