Live Ventures Aktie

Live Ventures für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DHCV / ISIN: US5381423087

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27.08.2026 15:23:00

Live Ventures: SEC Dismisses All Claims Against Company

(RTTNews) - Live Ventures (LIVE) announced that the United States District Court for the District of Nevada has dismissed all claims against the company in the civil action filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021. The company stated that the dismissal is complete: no judgment, no penalty, no admission and no findings of any kind against Live Ventures.

As part of the overall resolution, Isaac agreed to the entry of a consent judgment resolving the claims against him individually, which includes a civil penalty of $175,000. The company noted that Isaac admitted nothing and denied each and every one of the SEC's allegations.

The SEC opened its investigation in late 2017 and filed suit in August 2021.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Live Ventures shares are up 4.1 percent to $9.90.

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Live Ventures Inc Registered Shs 7,95 0,00% Live Ventures Inc Registered Shs

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