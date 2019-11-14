LIVE WELL Recognizes Outstanding Leaders at Third-Annual Ignite Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic, a medical fitness clinic specializing in safe, supervised exercise and healthy lifestyle coaching for people with chronic health conditions, announced today that it honored several outstanding clinics, franchisees and staff at its third-annual Ignite Conference in Vancouver last month. The 2019 conference brought together new and existing franchise owners from all 28 clinics open and in development across Canada, along with their families and teams, and vendors for three days of educational and networking sessions, as well as an awards dinner where LIVE WELL presented its Core Value Awards, celebrating the clinics and people who live out the brand's core values each day and make it a great place for both members and staff.

"Each year, our Ignite Conference is a place for us to gather, reflect on the past year and then connect and collaborate on what's ahead," said Sara Hodson, founder and CEO of LIVE WELL. "We were very excited to welcome many new faces at this year's conference – almost double the number of attendees we had last year – and are extremely proud of all that we've accomplished in 2019 so far. As we gear up for 2020 and beyond, we're so thankful to have passionate and dedicated franchise owners that continue to champion potential, spark joy and significantly impact the lives of others."

LIVE WELL presented its Core Value Awards to the following:

LIVE WELL's Vancouver clinics were awarded the brand's Champion Potential Award for excelling at living LIVE WELL's core value of championing potential for the brand, as well as their staff, members and community.

clinics were awarded the brand's for excelling at living LIVE WELL's core value of championing potential for the brand, as well as their staff, members and community. The New Westminster and Coquitlam clinics were honored with LIVE WELL's Find the Joy Award for their expertise in creating a community and culture of joy within their clinics.

and clinics were honored with LIVE WELL's for their expertise in creating a community and culture of joy within their clinics. The All In Award was presented to the Langley and Port Coquitlam clinics in recognition of their commitment to going above and beyond every day to live the LIVE WELL brand and its core values.

was presented to the and clinics in recognition of their commitment to going above and beyond every day to live the LIVE WELL brand and its core values. The Joy Master of the Year Award was given to Sam Silver at LIVE WELL's Windsor Square clinic to celebrate her dedication to finding joy and sharing it with others in an impactful way that help makes their clinic and co-workers thrive.

was given to at LIVE WELL's Windsor Square clinic to celebrate her dedication to finding joy and sharing it with others in an impactful way that help makes their clinic and co-workers thrive. Rajveena Jagpal at LIVE WELL's South Delta clinic was honored as CEP of the Year. This award celebrates a certified exercise physiologist who has gone above and beyond providing clinical expertise and leadership within the clinic's four walls.

LIVE WELL is currently seeking single- and multi-unit franchisees to open locations nationwide, including markets in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and more. For more information about the LIVE WELL franchise opportunity, visit https://www.livewellfranchise.com/ .

About LIVE WELL

LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic is a health and fitness clinic providing customized medical fitness programs, inspirational coaching, clinical oversight and a welcome environment to help members live their lives to the fullest. Utilizing its proprietary five-step Sparks Method™, LIVE WELL empowers its members to develop life-long healthy habits that will make a significant impact on their overall health and wellbeing. Launched in White Rock, BC in 2011, LIVE WELL now has 18 exercise clinics throughout Canada and has helped thousands of people transform their health in various ways, ranging from improved blood pressure to weight management and increased mobility. As a result of its rapid growth and success, LIVE WELL was named one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in British Columbia in 2017 and 2018. For more information on LIVE WELL, visit https://www.livewellclinic.ca/.

