08.07.2022 22:05:00
Livent Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call
PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.livent.com.
The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.
Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com.
Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada: (888) 330-2454
International: (240) 789-2714
Conference ID # 4348515
A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from August 2, 2022 until August 16, 2022.
Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada: (800) 770-2030
International: (647) 362-9199
Conference ID # 4348515
About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.
Media contact:Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com
Investor contact:Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com
