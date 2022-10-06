|
06.10.2022 22:05:00
Livent Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.livent.com.
The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.
Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com.
Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada: (888) 330-2454
International: (240) 789-2714
Conference ID # 4348515
A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from November 1, 2022 until November 15, 2022.
Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada: (800) 770-2030
International: (647) 362-9199
Conference ID # 4348515
About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.
Media contact:Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com
Investor contact:Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301642943.html
SOURCE Livent Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Livent Corporationmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Livent Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Livent Corporation
|30,27
|-0,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGuter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtstaumel -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrschte hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.