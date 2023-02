Livent Earnings Soar 400% on Strong Lithium Demand for EV Batteries

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Livent (NYSE: LTHM) stock is down 2.4% in Wednesday's premarket trading session as of 7:55 a.m. ET, following the U.S.-based lithium producer's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 report Tuesday afternoon. The market's slightly negative initial reaction is likely due to the quarter's revenue growth and 2023 revenue guidance missing Wall Street's expectation. The quarter's earnings, however, surpassed the analyst consensus estimate.Livent continues to benefit from powerful demand for lithium to make batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).Continue reading