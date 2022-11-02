Livent Earnings Soar 925% on Robust Lithium Demand for EV Batteries

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Livent (NYSE: LTHM) stock declined 5.9% in Tuesday's after-hours trading session following the lithium producer's release of its third-quarter report. The stock's drop is likely due in large part to the quarter's revenue falling short of the Wall Street consensus estimate. That said, top-line growth was still powerful, driven by surging demand and soaring prices for lithium, which is needed to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Earnings growth, which was stellar, was a little better than analysts had expected.Management narrowed its full-year revenue guidance, but the midpoint was unchanged. It also narrowed and slightly increased its 2022 outlook for the key profitability metric that it provides, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Continue reading