LivePerson honored in Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner Awards for B2B excellence

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, was named one of the world's top B2B companies for Customer Relationship Management in Inc. Business Media's 2023 Power Partner Awards, recognizing B2B companies that have proven track records helping other businesses succeed and grow.

Inc.'s second annual Power Partners list highlights companies that received top marks from their customer brands for providing the B2B support needed to focus on and excel at their core missions. LivePerson was also named to Inc.'s inaugural list in 2022.

"It's always gratifying to receive acknowledgement for our hard work, but particularly so when it arises from the feedback and testimonials of our customer brands. Their success is our success," said John Collins, Interim CEO of LivePerson. "As the world's most scaled solution for messaging and automation, we're proud to partner with businesses across financial services, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, automotive, retail, and more to set the gold standard for customer engagement in their industries."

LivePerson partners with the world's top brands to empower their people, accelerate their shift to digital, and embrace automation through its conversational AI platform. Brands using its Conversational Cloud and AI have seen results including up to 20% increases in average order value and customer satisfaction scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional websites, and 50% lower labor costs and agent attrition.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

To view the complete Power Partners Awards list, visit Inc.'s website. For more information about Conversational AI and customer engagement solutions, visit LivePerson's website.

