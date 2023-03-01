|
01.03.2023 22:45:00
LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under its Inducement Plan.
LivePerson established the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") to provide equity-based incentive awards to new hires. In connection with recent employee hires through February 18, 2023, LivePerson has made grants of RSUs to 1 employee totaling 23,272 shares.
RSU and stock option grants generally vest in equal tranches over 3 to 4 years under the Inducement Plan. All grants are subject to the grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. Each award under the Inducement Plan was granted as an inducement material to the grantee entering into employment with the Company.
About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in Conversational AI. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Virgin Media, and Burberry — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com.
Contact:
pr@liveperson.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301760123.html
SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LivePerson
|10,34
|18,46%
