WKN: 936891 / ISIN: US5381461012

11.11.2025 19:12:22

LivePerson Shares Jump 19% After Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) surged 19.47% to $6.26, up $1.02, after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results and raising its full-year outlook. The conversational AI company reported revenue of $98.4 million, down 4 percent year-over-year but above estimates, and a non-GAAP EPS of $0.12, compared to a loss of $0.06 a year ago.

The company cited growth in its enterprise AI platform, improved gross margins, and continued cost reductions as drivers of profitability. LivePerson also raised its 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $35-38 million, reflecting operational discipline and sustained demand for its AI-powered customer engagement tools.

CEO John Collins said the company's focus on enterprise-scale AI deployments is yielding measurable ROI for clients, adding that LivePerson is now "a leaner, more efficient organization positioned for long-term growth."

On the day of the announcement, LPSN experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the upbeat results and guidance. The stock's 52-week range is $2.10 - $7.80.

