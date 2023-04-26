26.04.2023 22:30:00

LivePerson to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced the planned release of its first quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. CEO Robert LoCascio and CFO John Collins will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)

The conference call will be simulcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at Investor Relations | LivePerson, Inc.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 1-877-407-0784, while international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560, and both should reference the conference ID "13738191."

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call until May 23, 2023. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (international); please reference the conference ID "13738191."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in Conversational AI. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit www.liveperson.com.

Investor Relations Contact

ir-lp@liveperson.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-9-2023-301807804.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

