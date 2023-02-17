17.02.2023 22:40:00

LivePerson to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced the planned release of its fourth quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)

CEO Robert LoCascio and CFO John Collins will host a video webcast later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. They will be joined by LivePerson AI team leaders who will share insights about the company's AI strategy, including product demonstrations and Q&A.

The video webcast can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at Investor Relations | LivePerson, Inc.

If you are unable to participate in the live webcast, it will be available for replay until March 15, 2023. To access the replay, please visit the Company's web site at Investor Relations | LivePerson, Inc.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in Conversational AI. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Virgin Media, and GM Financial — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Investor Relations Contact

ir-lp@liveperson.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-march-1-2023-301750222.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

