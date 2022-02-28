LiveRamp Embedded Identity is Now Available in the Snowflake Media Data Cloud

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data enablement platform, today announced at RampUp San Francisco that its online identity and translation capabilities are available in Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud, unlocking greater connectivity across cloud-hosted data, and accelerating custom enterprise workflows and collaboration solutions. Now brands, agencies, TV programmers and CTV platforms can achieve more accurate media measurement with extensive reach and flexibility across screens, powering new currencies and planning solutions.

LiveRamp’s embedded identity within Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud not only enables new, dynamic media metrics, but also ensures brands and their agency partners can safely and effectively collaborate to measure reach, media impact and brand awareness, regardless of where an individual is in their customer journey.

"Increasingly, our customers are looking for solutions that can be integrated into their existing cloud data infrastructure so they can extract maximum utility from their data without compromising privacy or security,” said James Arra, head of cloud partnerships, LiveRamp. "With our partnership with Snowflake, we’re natively embedding our best-in-class identity solutions into customers’ cloud environments, and delivering a new data foundation to drive highly personalized marketing and experiences using identity, insights, activation and measurement - all while prioritizing privacy and security.”

"LiveRamp’s embedded identity on Snowflake unlocks a secure, privacy-compliant approach to more effectively attribute media impact across customer journeys and platforms. Snowflake is excited to have LiveRamp Identity as part of our Media Data Cloud and Marketplace and our 5,000+ customers can now immediately access the LiveRamp offering from their own Snowflake environment without moving or copying their data,” said Bill Stratton, global head of media, entertainment and advertising at Snowflake.

The availability of LiveRamp embedded identity on Snowflake delivers the following benefits:

Interoperable scalability : to accommodate a fragmented advertising ecosystem and capture behavior across a universe of audiences

: to accommodate a fragmented advertising ecosystem and capture behavior across a universe of audiences Granularity : down to household- or device-level, with visibility across viewing and outcomes wherever possible

: down to household- or device-level, with visibility across viewing and outcomes wherever possible Precision and coverage : with deduplicated consumption across digital, mobile, streaming, and linear TV

: with deduplicated consumption across digital, mobile, streaming, and linear TV Trust : to protect proprietary data, while enabling collaboration and transparency across the value chain

: to protect proprietary data, while enabling collaboration and transparency across the value chain Dynamic and innovative: with internal investment and external partnerships that drive continuous improvement and accuracy

"In the evolving media age, consumer fragmentation is the new norm and will continue to become more complicated over the next few years. Our online identity resolution capabilities enhance measurement infrastructure by securely connecting data from all screens and streams. Ultimately, we’re helping power data collaboration for partners who are helping usher in a new era of currencies within Snowflake,” said Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer, LiveRamp TV. "And while these capabilities are inarguably critical across the wider digital ecosystem, they're particularly meaningful in TV right now, as TV attribution and measurement requirements have fundamentally changed and evolved in the past 12 months.”

Reach out to Snowflake@LiveRamp.com today to learn more about how you can harness the transformative power of LiveRamp’s embedded identity integration in the Snowflake Media Data Cloud.

Those attending RampUp this year - virtually or in person - are encouraged to check out the agenda, where today’s announcement will be discussed during several sessions, including:

Monday, Feb. 28, 11:45-12:15 p.m. PT - Will Standardization Help Solve TV’s Fragmentation Problem?

Tuesday, March 1, 3:45-4:15 p.m. PT - Charting the Global CTV Landscape

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data enablement platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005166/en/