LiveRamp Joins Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Most Trusted Enterprise Cloud Marketplace, to Transform Personalized Experiences at Scale for Consumer Brands

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today announced it has joined the expanded Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering brands to understand their customers, drive personalization at scale, and unlock new opportunities that accelerate business growth. Brands today are expected to know their customers, predict their needs, and engage in ways that are personalized, relevant and contextual. A data-first approach is key to meeting these expectations, and the Customer Data Platform enables brands to create a single source of truth that allows for more intelligent, actionable and humanized moments throughout the customer journey.

With the Customer Data Platform and LiveRamp’s app coming soon to AppExchange, Salesforce customers will be able to enjoy enhanced reach and accuracy for all media activations. LiveRamp’s RampID technology fully supports audience enrichment, targeting, measurement and optimization without sending PII (in either raw or hashed formats) to publishers, tech platforms, or data providers. Additionally, RampID’s consistency and durability provides full support for the customer preferences, opt-outs and subject-access requests needed for compliance with the full range of modern global data privacy regulations.

Additionally, as part of the expanded Customer Data Platform ecosystem on AppExchange, partners can now unleash the power of data with the world’s #1 CRM platform – from sales, service, marketing, loyalty, commerce and external data sources – to accelerate business growth. Whether your customer is enriching first-party data, or activating it for personalization at scale, becoming a Customer Data Platform partner means growing relationships and revenue in our thriving ecosystem.

Comments on the News

"We’ve found that addressable, people-based identity powers better campaign results, as these campaigns are inherently tied to a value exchange that helps build continued trust and durable relationships with customers,” said Travis Clinger, SVP, Addressability and Ecosystem, LiveRamp. "Starting today, RampID can help Marketing Cloud Customer Data customers to enrich their campaigns with data and enable people-based marketing, representing a huge step towards unlocking RampID-powered solutions for these customers.”

"We’re excited to collaborate with the Salesforce Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform at this critical time, as they generate considerable momentum and customer appetites are high,” said Anne Acker, VP of Partnerships at LiveRamp. "LiveRamp and Salesforce’s collaboration will provide a must-have tool for customers as they increasingly look to activate and leverage their data assets, at scale and with privacy first.”

"Salesforce is thrilled LiveRamp is joining Salesforce AppExchange in the expansion of the Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem,” said Woodson Martin, EVP and GM of AppExchange. "A data-first approach and a single-source-of-truth has never been more important for brands to deliver on customer expectations in today’s digital world. We can’t wait to see how the innovations from LiveRamp will help customers to achieve success in an increasingly competitive environment and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

