25.02.2022 15:00:00
LiveRamp to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced that LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe will present at the BMO Digital Advertising Summit on Thursday, March 3rd at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe and LiveRamp President and CFO Warren Jenson will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on Tuesday, March 8th at 1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET.
BMO will be held virtually and Morgan Stanley will be held at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco. Both events, along with supporting materials, can be accessed through the webcast on our investor relations website.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.
LiveRamp?, IdentityLinkTM, Abilitec?, Safe Haven? and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005060/en/
