LiveRamp Welcomes Jessica Shapiro as Chief Marketing Officer

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data enablement platform, today announced that Jessica Shapiro has joined its executive leadership team as chief marketing officer (CMO) and will report directly to CEO Scott Howe.

Shapiro brings extensive marketing expertise to LiveRamp from her leadership roles at some of the most iconic business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) brands, including Microsoft, Starbucks and SAP. She is known for building enduring customer-centric brands, driving growth-focused marketing, delivering innovative customer and partner experiences, and building high-performing teams. Most recently, Shapiro served as vice president of global corporate marketing and vice president of demand generation and field marketing at Icertis.

"We’re at an exciting inflection point for the business, as we’ve evolved our offering from an application to a unified enterprise platform, Safe Haven, which empowers our clients to take a radically simple approach to enabling data in more ways than ever before," said Scott Howe, LiveRamp CEO. "Jessica’s deep understanding of data-driven marketing and her versatility having led a variety of marketing functions for some of the most notable B2B and B2C companies makes her uniquely qualified to be LiveRamp’s CMO.”

"The world’s best marketers know how critical it is to leverage data to deliver exceptional customer experiences. For today's leading enterprises, data is their competitive advantage for driving growth and engendering brand loyalty,” added Shapiro, CMO of LiveRamp. "In this complex industry, there is no company better positioned than LiveRamp to make it safe and easy to deliver breakthrough growth with data. The future is bright for LiveRamp, and I could not be more thrilled to realize our tremendous opportunity.”

Shapiro joins LiveRamp at an exciting time in its growth journey. Led by its bold vision and category-creating technology, the company will generate more than a half-billion dollars in revenue this fiscal year. In addition, LiveRamp continues to rapidly increase its number of customers whose subscription contracts exceed one million dollars in annual revenue. Safe Haven now serves more than 60% of big-box retailers in the U.S. and is the clear enterprise choice for enabling the worldwide growth of retail media networks and data collaboration. Global brands require global solutions, and LiveRamp continues to accelerate expansion to over a dozen new countries across APAC, EU and LATAM.

