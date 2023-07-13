LiveRez Unveils New Ignite Version of Software, Empowering Vacation Rental Professionals with Enhanced Features and Seamless Migration

The free upgrade includes 3x the integrations and a new, faster code base.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveRez by Inhabit, a leading provider of short-term vacation rental software solutions, announced the release of its highly anticipated new Ignite version of vacation rental management software. The software features significant speed and stability improvements as well as over 40 new third-party integrations. This latest update offers existing customers an opportunity to upgrade free of charge with a custom-built migration tool to ensure a seamless transition of data and minimal partner hassle.

LiveRez launches new vacation rental management software. Launch includes new code base and 40+ integrations.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new Ignite version of our LiveRez vacation management software, which represents a significant milestone for us and our property management partners," said Lisa Stinnett, Inhabit's CEO. "The upgraded platform not only offers enhanced features and performance but also showcases our commitment to providing an exceptional user experience. We are confident that this release will elevate our customers' ability to manage their vacation rental businesses more efficiently, ultimately driving their success."

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, LiveRez has rebuilt its software from the ground up, incorporating the latest advancements in technology. The new version boasts a brand-new code base developed using best-in-class solutions found within the broader Inhabit vacation ecosystem.

One of the standout features of the updated software is the brand-new user interface (UI). The team has dedicated significant time to crafting an intuitive and modern interface that enhances the user experience through simple and mobile friendly interactions. The streamlined design allows users to navigate effortlessly through the software and access key features with ease.

LiveRez has expanded its range of integrations to provide users with a broader ecosystem of tools to choose from with over 40 new integrations. This enables vacation rental professionals to seamlessly connect their operations with leading third-party applications, further streamlining their workflow and enhancing their productivity.

To learn more visit LiveRez.com

About LiveRez

LiveRez by Inhabit is a leading provider of short-term vacation rental software solutions, empowering vacation rental professionals with advanced tools and features. As an early leader in the industry, LiveRez has invested significant resources in launching the newest version of their partner focused software solution. With over 40 integrations and a focus on innovation and partner satisfaction, LiveRez delivers cutting-edge solutions that simplify operations and drive growth in the short-term vacation rental market.

Media Contact: Joshua Phillips, joshua.phillips@inhabitiq.com, 865-409-5275

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liverez-unveils-new-ignite-version-of-software-empowering-vacation-rental-professionals-with-enhanced-features-and-seamless-migration-301876975.html

SOURCE LiveRez