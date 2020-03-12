LiveSafe Makes Free Version of Industry-Leading Safety App Available for Battle Against COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveSafe Inc. today announced it is making a free, limited version of its industry-leading safety and two-way communications App, as well as the platform's Command and Communications Dashboard, available to any business, college, university or healthcare institution that needs an effective means for employees or students to anonymously communicate their concerns and receive important information about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The COVID-19 Safety Resources App will enable members of an organization's workforce or student body to engage in two-way communications with their COVID-19 coordination or response team. Rather than relying on email or emergency notification systems, the LiveSafe Platform offers a more efficient and discreet way for organizations to engage their workforce and students during a time of limited resources and rapidly changing information.

"We are all in this together and we are stronger when we come together as communities to address critical safety, security and health concerns," said LiveSafe President and CEO Carolyn Parent. "In a dynamic environment like the COVID-19 situation, being able to provide accurate information, mitigate your employee's concerns, and get inbound information about their status can be overwhelming to safety and security teams. LiveSafe enables two-way chat and broadcast, and offers needed anonymity so you can quickly identify who needs help and deliver accurate information to your workforce or student population."

This special offer will provide organizations three key LiveSafe features on the LiveSafe Mobile App, as well as the LiveSafe Command & Communications Dashboard.

Coronavirus Questions: Through the LiveSafe App, your employees or students can submit questions or seek information from your organization's Coronavirus response team. Real-time chat and anonymous submissions are available.

Access CDC COVID-19 Guidance: Get one-touch access to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Emergency Call: Call 911 with the touch of a button. LiveSafe will automatically route your 911 call to the nearest 911 call center, regardless of your location.

Broadcast Messaging: Use LiveSafe's Command & Communications Dashboard (privilege based), to broadcast critical COVID-19 information and communicate with your community in real-time.

The LiveSafe App and the Command & Communications Dashboard can help you manage the risk of the Coronavirus to your community. The App will be made available for both iOS and Android.

To learn more about how to order the free LiveSafe COVID-19 Safety Resources App, go to https://www.livesafemobile.com/contingency

About LiveSafe www.LiveSafeMobile.com

LiveSafe builds safer and more secure communities. Our risk intelligence technology platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses, and make places safer for people to work, learn, and live. Follow LiveSafe on Twitter @LiveSafe, and learn more at LiveSafeMobile.com.

Contacts

Jody Bennett

Vice President, Marketing

LiveSafe Inc.

marketing@livesafemobile.com

(703) 436-2098

Related Images

livesafe-covid-19-safety-resources.png

LiveSafe COVID-19 Safety Resources App

Related Links

Webinar - Managing Travel Risk During The COVID-19 Outbreak

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livesafe-makes-free-version-of-industry-leading-safety-app-available-for-battle-against-covid-19-301022645.html

SOURCE LiveSafe Inc.