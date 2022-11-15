LiveU Announces Largest Deployment Ever for Qatar World Football Tournament with Over 100% Increase in Units from 2018

With the official CRA authorization, LiveU will be used by the world's top broadcasters and sports organizations throughout the tournament

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a record number of bookings from global broadcasters, LiveU is gearing up for the largest deployment of solutions in Qatar to cover the world football tournament. Hundreds of LiveU 5G/4G field units have been booked by global broadcasters for 4K/HD quality live coverage of the tournament. Broadcasters plan to use LiveU's solution for main feeds from the stadiums with the official CRA (Communications Regulatory Authority) tags. LiveU's cloud-based services will also play a key role in the production workflows, notably the use of LiveU Matrix for IP video distribution of live feeds to global takers.

LiveU's crew is on-site to support customers and engage with the technical aspects directly involved in the broadcast of the games, using its innovative technology. LiveU will also be transmitting from the fan zones, enabling creative fan engagement for millions of sports fans all over the world.

LiveU's service hub in central Doha will provide round-the-clock support and rental units with unlimited data plans, together with LiveU's local partner, Resolution Hire. With a multinational support team, LiveU will be providing on-site local support in multiple languages and across all competition venues.

Ronen Artman, VP Marketing, LiveU, said, "We've seen unprecedented demand for our solutions this year, most notably from the football-loving nations of Latin America, as well as from elsewhere around the world. Our goal is to give customers peace of mind with the most reliable, highest quality and flexible broadcast solutions so that they can deliver the best viewing experience to their viewers. Our customers will be relying on our solutions for their 24/7 content. With fans eager to see every aspect of the games, LiveU technology will make sure that they enjoy the best viewing experience possible!".

Vívaro has 15 clients covering the tournament in Qatar, 50% of which are rights holders from Latin America. Vívaro Video brings together professionals from television and telecommunications with vast experience in services aimed at television broadcasts and signal transport in various countries, achieving global coverage in the delivery of their, services and turnkey projects.

Rodrigo Peralta, CEO TVTEL, Vivaro Video, said, "We've seen a significant increase in the number of clients and LiveU units planned for Qatar over what we had at the tournament four years ago. The scale of the event, location, and press/fan restrictions presented some challenges for our production team, but we are confident that the reliability, quality, and support that LiveU provides will help us bring unique coverage of the matches to viewers worldwide."

Caracol Colombia distributes content for its information, sports, and entertainment platforms, both on TV, radio, and its own digital media. Caracol has a wide range of LiveU units, including the LU800 and LU300, and servers in Colombia and Qatar.

Juan Pablo Marino, Head of Caracol TV Technical Room, Colombia, said, "We spent three years planning the coverage and LiveU has been part of it from day one. We've deployed a technical team of 60 people in Qatar, including talent and crew; we have 100 people working remotely with them from Colombia – in total more than 200 people will process the live content produced from Qatar. With LiveU, we know that we have a major partner that supports us in everything and gives us the security to undertake challenging projects; we will have broadcasts from eight stadiums and all with LiveU units. Remote production with LU800 and H.265 makes our work easier. We just turn on the LU800 from any stadium and in seconds we have high-quality video in Colombia."

To find out more about LiveU's Qatar offering, visit https://get.liveu.tv/qatar-2022/.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, orchestration, ingest and distribution solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of two Frost & Sullivan awards, 2022 Global Product Leadership Award and 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award, and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contacts:

Joyce Essig (US)

201-742-5229

joyce@liveu.tv

Joss Armitage (Int'l)

+44-7979-908-547

joss@jumppr.tv

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveu-announces-largest-deployment-ever-for-qatar-world-football-tournament-with-over-100-increase-in-units-from-2018-301678269.html

SOURCE LiveU