LiveWell TMS Brings Breakthrough Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Depression Treatment to Huntington Area

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LiveWell TMS, a new depression treatment facility, announced today it will host a grand opening event on Thursday, October 24, in celebration of its new location and in honor of National Depression Awareness Month. Co-founded by doctors Nina and Eric Greif, LiveWell TMS specializes in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). According to a recent study by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, depression diagnoses are rising in New York.

LiveWell TMS opened its doors in August 2019 to provide an innovative, non-drug treatment to Huntington residents struggling with depression who are not seeing relief with antidepressant medications alone. The practice uses NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy TMS, which uses magnetic pulses to awaken areas of the brain that are underactive in depression. , With its cutting-edge technology, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy offers doctors real-time feedback and delivers enhanced care with precise and accurate targeting, providing reliable and consistent treatment.

Dr. Nina Greif is a board-certified psychiatrist with more than 10 years of clinical expertise treating patients at clinics, hospitals, private practices and in a consulting capacity. Dr. Eric Greif is board-certified neuro-radiologist who focuses on interpreting neuroimages of the brain and spine. In their new roles at LiveWell TMS, they take a holistic approach to care and practices an integrative model of treatment for each and every patient.

"Depression is on the rise in our own backyard, and alternative treatments for those struggling and not seeing relief from antidepressants are in greater demand than ever before," said Dr. Greif. "We are already seeing a positive impact with NeuroStar TMS. It's giving our patients a chance at remission from their depression and enabling them to live their best lives. It is important to spread the word and educate about proven non-drug options like this one."

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is widely covered by major insurance plans and is available by prescription. The treatment is typically administered daily in a doctor's office for four to six weeks, with treatment sessions performed in as little as just under 19 minutes.* Unlike electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is non-invasive and allows patients to resume daily activities immediately following treatment sessions. It is also free from systemic side effects often associated with antidepressant medications.

LiveWell TMS's upcoming educational open house event will take place on Thursday, October 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at its facility located at 120 New York Avenue, Suite 6W, Huntington NY 11743. The event is open to the public and attendees will have the opportunity to learn about NeuroStar TMS, tour the office, speak with LiveWell TMS physicians, and hear patients share their testimonials about the treatment.

The practice is accepting new patients and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. To learn more and schedule an appointment in advance, call 631-944-3144 or visit http://www.livewelltms.com.

About LiveWell TMS

LiveWell TMS opened its doors in August 2019 to meet the vast growing need for innovative depression treatments on Long Island. Founded by Dr. Nina Greif and her husband, Dr. Eric Greif — a neuroradiologist who helps locate certain areas of the brain for improved accuracy — the practice strives to provide its patients with the highest quality of care and offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, a non-dug, non-invasive treatment for Major Depressive Disorder. To learn more, visit http://www.livewelltms.com.

About NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy is the market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive form of neuromodulation. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the #1 TMS choice of doctors for patients with MDD, and is widely available across the United States.

NeuroStar is widely reimbursed by most commercial and government health plans, including Medicare and Tricare. In addition, there are programs in place, such as NeuroStar Reimbursement Support, to help patients and providers obtain coverage and reimbursement for NeuroStar Advanced Therapy.

NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of MDD in adult patients who have failed to receive satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. In an NIMH-funded, independent, randomized controlled trial, patients treated with TMS using a clinical-trial version of the NeuroStar TMS System were 4.2 times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham treatment (P = 0.02; odds ratio = 4.05). The most common side effect is pain or discomfort at or near the treatment site, which usually resolves within one week. It is contraindicated in people with non-removable conductive metal in or near the head.

NeuroStar® is a registered trademark of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM). For more information and full safety and prescribing information, visit http://www.neurostar.com.

Treatment time may vary depending on doctor's recommendation.

