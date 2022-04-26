Living Vehicle Debuts the Creative Studio - the Ultimate Off-Grid Workspace for Technophiles and Professional Creatives

Designed to empower nomadic professionals across an array of industries with work-from-anywhere capabilities, the Creative Studio is packed with top-notch tech from Apple



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Vehicle, a luxury electric travel trailer with impressive off-grid capabilities and more solar power than most homes, debuts its ergonomic "Creative Studio" today, making working anywhere a reality, even in demanding creative industries. With this addition and Living Vehicle's self-sufficient technology and enduring, sustainable power, editors, producers, animators, architects, developers, and all creative professions in between can seamlessly work on the road without being beholden to brick-and-mortar studios, for ultimate freedom and creativity.

The Living Vehicle Creative Studio is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology from Apple. These products allow modern professionals, who are heavily reliant on powerful hardware, to perform their job at a high level, and to do so from anywhere – whether it is arriving at the family ski vacation early without working late or editing footage on location in real-time from the comfort of a Living Vehicle. Living Vehicle is the only off-grid trailer with the power and devices to run a technologically reliant business from the utmost remote locations – from the snow-capped mountains of Montana to the arid desert of Moab – harmoniously, without compromising on equipment or location.

The Creative Studio option is an evolution of the Living Vehicle mobile office. When ideating the technology needed to power creative industries off-grid, founders Joanna and Matthew Hofmann naturally looked to Apple as the go-to brand to supply creative professionals with industry-best products, backed with the latest innovations and security.

"Apple products have always powered our business because we believe that having the best tools for the job inspires people to build products that challenge the status quo and make the most positive impact in society," said Living Vehicle's co-founder, Joanna Hofmann. "We have organized our company mission around these principles, so it made sense to offer the best technology inside Living Vehicles for our customers, too. Apple has always inspired us to do our best work. The LV Creative Studio now enables creative professionals to do theirs."

Each Creative Studio comes fully loaded with a range of configurable hardware. The visual center of the Studio highlights Apple's Pro Display XDR, which features a 32-inch Retina 6K screen, or the all-new Studio Display, an immersive 27-inch 5K Retina display. To power the Studio, options include a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max, which delivers game-changing performance and battery life, and features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide array of ports, a 1080p camera, industry-leading studio-quality mics, and a high-fidelity, six-speaker sound system.

For the ultimate dream studio experience, the Creative Studio may be configured with the new Mac Studio with M1 Max or the new M1 Ultra, the world's most powerful chip in a personal computer. Mac Studio delivers even more capability to users who are looking to push the limits of their creativity — with unprecedented performance and a wide range of connectivity for peripherals, all in an incredibly compact design.

The Creative Studio also comes with a wireless and rechargeable Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, and is equipped with the absolute best, hand-selected equipment to perform your greatest work, including GENELEC "The Ones" ultra-nearfield Studio Monitors, Wired Headsets by Beyer Dynamic, and Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic webcam, all beautifully mounted above the workspace. Like the mobile office, the entire Creative Studio is mounted above an 80" walnut one or two-person desk that can be effortlessly lowered without disturbing the active workspace, revealing a queen-sized Memory-Foam bed.

"While work from anywhere is becoming the norm since the onset of the pandemic and presents an exciting (and safe) alternative to being chained to a desk in an urban office building, the reality is that most modern professionals would find it impossible to work effectively on a beach, editing a feature film on a laptop," said co-founder, Matthew Hofmann. "The Creative Studio is a no-compromise solution with the highest-end technology from Apple, providing a dedicated, professional-grade solution wherever your work takes you. The Living Vehicle energy system provides the off-grid capability to keep your remote work/live space and devices running in all environments. The common denominator in all pro-grade equipment is the reliance on electricity; Living Vehicle is the off-grid, solar-powered energy backbone."

The pandemic accelerated the idea of being able to work from anywhere and Living Vehicle has always been at the forefront of this movement. The Creative Studio redefines what it means to work and live together and is a game-changer for professionals who are already working remotely. For film editors, there is now no need to go back to the office or studio to start post-production, and music producers can mix tracks onsite. While the high-end Creative Studio has the capability to run an entire remote business, the rest of Living Vehicle is equipped to run life. Unlike a traditional RV, Living Vehicle is built for full-time living instead of short-term recreation. (LV vs. RV.) Each trailer is fully loaded with never-before-seen luxe furnishings, gourmet appliances, plenty of storage space, beautiful bathrooms (traditionally one of the biggest pain points of mobile living), sustainable infrastructure, and high-tech engineering. These features are all wrapped together in the utmost quality vehicle the industry has ever seen. There's simply nothing else like it.

The Creative Studio package begins at $23,995 and may be configured up or down based on selected equipment. Base prices for the 2022 Living Vehicle begin at $299,995. All orders are custom manufactured with a 10–12-month lead time.

For more information, please contact Living Vehicle at (805) 618-2462, or visit www.livingvehicle.com and @livingvehicle. High Resolution Images are available here.

About Living Vehicle

Founded in 2017, Living Vehicle blends modern architecture and technology to create the ultimate luxury travel trailer. Quality comes first in these high-end adaptable spaces that allow you to live, travel, work, and seek adventure off-grid in any environment. With a passion for freedom, wellness, and sustainability, the company works every day toward a vision of a completely self-sufficient, net-zero mobile living space. For more information, visit https://www.livingvehicle.com/.

