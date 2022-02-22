Livly Hires Multifamily Founder Devin Wirt as Vice President of Business Development

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, the nation's leading enterprise-grade resident experience platform for multifamily apartment communities, announced today the appointment of real estate executive Devin Wirt as its Vice President of Business Development. As the founder of Circuit Living (formerly TFLiving), which was acquired by Livly, Wirt brings with him over a decade of experience in multifamily resident engagement. Wirt will be responsible for growing new business origination and partnerships as Livly continues to expand its cutting-edge property management technology nationwide.

"After our recent acquisition of Circuit, who better to join our incredible team than their Founder," said Co-CEO of Livly, Brian Duggan. "Devin's established business development prowess, strong leadership experience, and strategic approach towards multifamily resident experiences will sharpen our focus even further."

Wirt founded Circuit Living in 2016, which delivers world-class experiences to apartment communities both onsite and virtually to drive resident engagement. Under Wirt's leadership, Circuit grew to over 100,000+ units in 280+ properties, across 24 states. Prior to Circuit, Wirt was the Founder and President of Transformation Fitness, a full-service wellness amenity company for multifamily that was acquired in 2014.

"I could not be more excited to be back with the Circuit team and help lead business growth on both sides of the Livly platform," said Wirt. "Livly and Circuit are each seeing incredible growth, and together, the possibilities are endless."

Since launching in 2017, Livly has rapidly become a leading modern resident experience technology solution for apartment communities, offering an array of modern digital solutions, including the Livly Resident Mobile App, virtual and onsite resident events, smart access technologies, and more. With the addition of Wirt to its team, Livly looks to continue its rapid expansion.

"With consolidation starting to happen in the multifamily industry, now is the time to bring in leaders who understand both technology and services," says Co-CEO of Livly Alex Samoylovich. "Devin has not only been an advisor of Livly for the last year, but he is also someone that I have known and respected for years."

About Livly:

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living & powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and comprehensive data analytics.

For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io

