Liz Truss energy bills cap will fail to protect poorest, say thinktanks

Wealthy households with big bills will be among those to benefit most from ‘very poorly targeted’ packageGovernment plans to cap energy bills are “poorly targeted” and will fail to protect low-income families without a package of additional support, charities and thinktanks have warned.Liz Truss is expected to announce a package to cap average household energy bills on Thursday, alongside subsidies for small and medium-sized businesses, after concerns the increasing cost of gas and electricity is on course to push inflation towards 20% next year. Continue reading...