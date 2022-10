Liz Truss Pulls Screeching U-turn on Plans to Cut Taxes for Britain's Wealthiest

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Her role model was known as the Iron Lady, but Liz Truss is proving to be a more mercurial type of metal. Less than a month into her tenure -- and just 10 days after releasing her mini-budget -- the UK prime minister has executed a maxi U-turn.Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed Monday the government would abandon its nearly universally ridiculed "I Love the 80s" proposal to eliminate the UK's top tax bracket, 45% for those who earn north of £150,000, as the country plummets into an energy and cost-of-living crisis. "We get it, and we have listened," Kwarteng insisted.Continue reading