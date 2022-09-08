Liz Truss set to announce £130bn energy bill bailout

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

New PM expected to promise ‘immediate action to help people and businesses’ and end to fracking banLiz Truss will finally present her long-awaited plans to tackle soaring energy bills on Thursday, with some Tory MPs conceding this is already a make or break moment for her entire premiership.The new prime minister is expected to announce to MPs that bills will be frozen at about £2,500 a year until 2024 as part of a package of support costing up to £130bn, funded by the taxpayer, as she tries to address the most significant economic crisis in a generation. Continue reading...