Liz Truss’s energy bailout: key points at a glance

New prime minister announces package of measures as cost of living soarsLiz Truss to freeze energy bills at £2,500 a year averageLiz Truss has promised to freeze energy bills at an average of £2,500 a year for the next two years from 1 October under the “energy price guarantee”. This will replace the existing Ofgem energy price cap that was due to reach £3,549 from that date. The freeze includes the temporary removal of green levies on household bills, worth about £150. Continue reading...