LKCS Adds Experienced Web Developer to Digital Services Team

PERU, Ill., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the continued success and expansion of its digital services department, LKCS announces the hiring of programmer, Lance Wyatt. Wyatt's qualifications include over 20 years of experience and proficiencies in C#.NET, VB.NET, ASP.NET, PHP, JavaScript, Perl, and GO programming languages. He also has an extensive knowledge working in various databases, such as MySQL, Microsoft SQL, Oracle, PostgresSQL, and MongoDB.

"Lance has joined our team as a back-end web developer," says Director of Digital Services, Karl Ribas. "He'll play a key role in creating more advanced website tools and solutions for our customers. And we anticipate he'll help support our Statement Programming division from time to time as well."

In addition to web development, Wyatt has experience in UX design, responsive web design, search engine optimization, DevOps and other automation solutions. He has earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Information Technology from SUNY at Fredonia and a Master's Degree in Information Systems and Management from UOPX. Recently, he has completed a Microsoft Certification for programming in C#.

"I definitely enjoy problem solving; finding a solution to any bug or issue really excites me," added Wyatt. "It's the eureka moment when you finally solve the puzzle after some critical thinking and asking the right questions that drives my work flow. I'm looking forward to bringing that to LKCS and helping move our technology solutions and abilities further.

About LKCS

Based in Peru, Illinois, LKCS is the leader in providing end-to-end marketing, graphic design, commercial printing, direct mail, web development, and statement processing services to financial institutions. Combined with over 50 years of financial marketing expertise, LKCS leverages the latest technologies and techniques to improve marketing results and return on investment for our clients. We do that. Additional information about LKCS can be found at https://www.lk-cs.com.

SOURCE LKCS