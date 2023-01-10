CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-
10.01.2023 17:40:47

LKE Haustechnik AG of Landquart becomes a company of the Burkhalter Group

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
LKE Haustechnik AG of Landquart becomes a company of the Burkhalter Group

10-Jan-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Burkhalter Group is to acquire LKE Haustechnik AG, based in Landquart (canton of Grisons) with effect from 10 January 2023. The company generates annual sales of around CHF 7.5 million and employs 23 people. The purchase price is to be settled in cash and by way of the buyers registered shares from authorised capital.

The Burkhalter Group is once again making an acquisition in the field of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing (HVACP) with the purchase of LKE Haustechnik AG based in Landquart. The company has been successful in the regional market since 2011 and offers ventilation, air conditioning and energy technology services. The 23 employees will be retained; the management and company name will remain unchanged.

The purchase price is to be settled in cash and by way of the buyers registered shares from authorised capital. To this end, around 42,000 registered shares are to be generated from authorised capital, disregarding the subscription rights of the shareholders. Consequently, Burkhalter Holding Ltds Board of Directors will continue to be in a position to increase the companys share capital at any time before 31 May 2024 as per the conditions set out in Art. 5A of the Articles of Association by issuing a maximum of around 420,000 fully paid-in registered shares (462,000 minus the around 42,000 newly-created shares). The first trading date for the newly-created registered shares will be at the end of February/beginning of March 2023.

The selling party has agreed not to sell the Burkhalter registered shares received from the sale for a period of two years (lock-up agreement). As a result, the registered shares are subject to a prohibition on disposal (blocking period).

Gaining additional market share through the targeted acquisition of other building technology companies remains part of the Burkhalter Groups strategy.

Contact:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations
+41 44 439 36 33
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


